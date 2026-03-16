India-US trade deal signing on hold until new tariff structure is in place, says govt

The signing of the India-US trade deal will happen only after the new tariff framework is in place, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday during a trade data briefing. US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Agrawal said the pact will be finalised once Washington restores global tariff rates following a court ruling that had struck them down.

The comments came after a significant US Supreme Court ruling last month struck down reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration. However, hours later, Trump signed an executive order ending “certain tariff actions” and issued a proclamation imposing a 10 per cent “temporary import surcharge” as ad valorem duties on goods entering the US. He later raised the levy to 15 per cent via a social media post.

The commerce secretary said that New Delhi is currently engaged in talks with Washington on the details of the trade agreement, news agency PTI reported.

Apart from America, the government said that it is currently negotiating six Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with different countries and regional groups as part of efforts to expand trade partnerships.

Negotiations are ongoing with Australia, Sri Lanka, Peru, Chile, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Israel, another report from news agency ANI added.