Indigenous leaders push for NRC list in Tripura

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:45 IST

A day after the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam, a panel comprising members of the indigenous Tiprasa community from neighbouring Tripura held a demonstration demanding protection of their rights.

The delegation, led by Tripura Congress president Pradyot Debbarman, demanded a central government-funded autonomous council in Tripura under Article 244 of the Constitution and inclusion of the indigenous Kokborok language in Roman scripts under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in government-run schools in the state.

Demanding an updation of citizens’ register in Tripura, Debbarman said: “We stand opposed to the Centre’s intention to bring in the Citizenship Amendment Bill. If that happens, then there will be no justice for the indigenous Tiprasa.”

