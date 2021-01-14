IndiGo airline official’s murder: Tejashwi hits out at Nitish over Bihar’s law, order
Chief minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Bihar police chief police SK Singhal to immediately arrest the murderers of IndiGo airline official Rupesh Kumar Singh as Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav hit out at the government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Yadav reiterated Kumar is a tired man unable to handle the situation anymore.
Singh was shot dead outside his residence in Patna on Tuesday.
Yadav said they want the killers of Singh to be arrested immediately. “...the rising incidents of murder, rape, kidnapping, and extortion has only vindicated my perception about the chief minister that he has become a tired man and unable to handle Bihar. We want the chief minister to immediately hand over the home department to somebody else.”
Yadav cited the growing crimes and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi jungle raj jibes at the former’s party during its rule in Bihar. “Now I want to ask the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]: who is the Maharaja of Mahajungle raj in Bihar.”
Union minister R K Singh also called for the need to improve the law and order in the state.
The analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment suggests air pollution levels spiked in certain parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains mainly because of a combination of reopening of the economy after the nationwide lockdown and adverse meteorology in winter.
Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
Harish Rawat claimed that he has ruled himself out of the top job in the state.
The BSP used to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. It began the practice of observing Jankalyankari Diwas after being voted out of power in the 2012 assembly elections.
