IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to be 1st to land at Goa's new Manohar International Airport on Jan 5

Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:13 PM IST

IndiGo flight 6E 6145 will land at the facility from Hyderabad at 9am on Thursday, a spokesperson from the recently inaugurated Manohar International Airport (MIA) said.

The domestic operations will start from Thursday onwards, while international flights are expected to commence soon. (HT FIile Photo)
PTI |

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Hyderabad will be the first aircraft to land at the recently inaugurated Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa on January 5, an official from the airport said on Monday.

The domestic operations will start from Thursday onwards, while international flights are expected to commence soon, he said.

At least 11 arrivals are expected at the new airport on day one of operations, the official said, adding that IndiGo, Go First, Vistara and Akasa Air are in the process of setting up ticketing counters.

“International operations are expected to commence from the MIA soon and we will announce the details in due course of time,” the spokesman said.

On December 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the MIA, the state's second airport after Dabolim airport in South Goa.

