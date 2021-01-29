IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28
IndiGo on Friday said it will start direct flights between Kurnool and Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai from March 28 onward under regional connectivity scheme Udan.
As per the airline's press release, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "It will strategically enhance regional connectivity in southern India, as Kurnool will be one of three capitals in the state of Andhra Pradesh, as well as the node for the upcoming Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor."
Flights on all three routes -- Bengaluru-Kurnool, Visakhapatnam-Kurnool and Chennai-Kurnool -- will operate four times per week under the regional connectivity scheme, the release noted.
Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from Unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
The release said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh and its increased accessibility will not only help tourists but also government officials travelling to and from the city.
