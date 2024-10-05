IndiGo outage sparks chaos: Luggage lost, flights delayed for hours | 10 points

Thousands of IndiGo passengers were made to wait for hours for baggage drop-ins and check-ins after the airline experienced a temporary "system outage" leading to long queues at various airports across the country. Departures of domestic flights were also delayed in various cities causing massive chaos at the airports. The airline said customers may face increased wait times. (X)

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a statement.

Here are the 10 key points on the IndiGo system slowdown

1- IndiGo reported technical glitches due to which operations were impacted from around 11.30 am to 4.30 pm across India. This forced the officials to issue boarding passes manually.

2- Temporary system slowdown affected its website and booking services making passengers wait for longer hours and delays at check-in counters.

3- The flight to Varanasi via Bengaluru, which was scheduled to leave Cial at 5.05 pm, departed only at 6.12 pm, TOI reported.

4- IndiGo said its teams were available to assist people at airports and that efforts were on to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

5- The flight to Mumbai departed at 6.25 pm instead of the scheduled time of 5.30 pm, the publication stated.

6- Over 2,000 daily flights, including international routes, were affected by the IndiGo technical glitch. The slowdown significantly impacted many passengers in Maharashtra and beyond

7- The technical glitch of IndiGo systems caused massive chaos at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport.

8- Visuals showing passengers rushing to check in and check out amidst the server problem at Terminal 1.

9- The delay in flight operations led to massive chaos at several airports soon after the issue was reported began at 11 am, leaving several passengers stranded.

10- Numerous affected travelers expressed their grievances and called on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene.

Looks like railway station: Frustrated passengers react

Several social media users took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their frustration over hours-long delays in departure causing chaos and inconvenience at the airports.

Flyers also reported that several items of baggage were lost in the process and said “Airports started to look like railway stations.”

"Thousands of passenger baggage is lost/missing all over the network. Including mine," said one X user.

"Booked a last-minute flight coz I desperately needed to get home ASAP—only for the servers to crash and the flight to get delayed. So now, instead of zooming through the skies, I’m stuck in an airport purgatory where the only thing flying is my patience… out the window," wrote another user.