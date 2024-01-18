close_game
close_game
News / India News / IndiGo pilot refuses to fly after getting news of grandma’s death

IndiGo pilot refuses to fly after getting news of grandma’s death

ByRuchir Kumar
Jan 18, 2024 09:17 AM IST

The aircraft, with 162 passengers on board, had left the parking bay to prepare for take off when the first officer got the news about his grandmother’s demise.

Amid delays due to fog and poor visibility, an IndiGo flight (6E-126) from Patna to Pune was delayed by over three hours on Wednesday, as the pilot of the aircraft refused to fly it soon after getting the news of his grandmother’s death, said airlines sources.

IndiGo pilot refuses to fly after getting news of grandma’s death
IndiGo pilot refuses to fly after getting news of grandma’s death

The aircraft, with 162 passengers on board, had left the parking bay to prepare for take off when the first officer got the news about his grandmother’s demise. The distraught pilot, aborted the flight as he was not in the right frame of mind to fly, and returned to the parking bay, said the an airport source.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: Passengers eating on tarmac: 1.20 cr fine on IndiGo, 90L on Mumbai Airport

“The first officer received information of sudden demise of his grandmother. Alternate crew was arranged for the flight, and the passengers were served refreshment,” said an airlines source.

The aircraft, which was scheduled to leave at 1.25pm from the Jay Prakash Narayan International airport in Patna, finally left at 4.41pm.

The IndiGo did not issue any statement till the filing of this report at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On