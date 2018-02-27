Indo-Pak ties: India says talks and terror cannot go together

India on Monday said Pakistan must show seriousness towards fighting terrorism and asserted that talks and terror cannot go together.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the relations between the two countries are marred by cross-border terrorism and state support to extremism and terrorism by Islamabad.

Responding to a question during the #Askthespokesperson series on a solution to the Kashmir conflict and India’s ties with Pakistan, Kumar said there was a lack of compliance by Pakistan on fighting terror and the use of non-state actors creates a very difficult atmosphere for any meaningful dialogue.

Under the #Askthespokesperson, people can ask questions to the MEA spokesperson on a wide range of issues related to foreign affairs.

Citing the example of Hafiz Saeed, Kumar said it becomes difficult to trust Pakistan over its commitment to fight terror when the Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief, a UN proscribed terrorist and 26/11 mastermind, is allowed to operate freely in the country and even open a political party there.

We do hope that the ruling establishment in Pakistan shows seriousness towards fighting terrorism. And, as we have said earlier as well, talks and terror, it can’t go together, he said.

India-Pakistan relations have been tumultuous and nose-dived after the attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016. Subsequent attacks such as the one on an Army camp in Uri have further hit ties.

Responding to another question on India’s policy towards Maldives in the backdrop of the emergency declared in the island nation, Kumar said it was important to ensure that all democratic institutions are allowed to function in a free and transparent manner in accordance with the Constitution of Maldives.

We have said earlier that the manner in which the state emergency was approved by the Majlis was in contravention of the Constitution of Maldives.

We have also said the consequent delay in the resumption of the political process and the continuing suspension of the functions of democratic institutions, including the judiciary is likely to further delay restoration of normalcy in Maldives, Kumar said.

After emergency was extended by Maldives on February 20, India had expressed “deep dismay” over the Maldivian parliament accepting President Abdulla Yameen’s recommendation, dubbing it a “matter of concern”.