Indonesian ship brings cargo to Port Blair

An Indonesian cargo vessel from Aceh, laden with 150 tonne commercial goods, docked at Port Blair in India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday, marking the first step in an effort to forge business connectivity between the two regions.

The voyage by the vessel, which left Port Malahayati in Aceh on December 29, is part of the implementation of the “Statement on Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo during the Indian leader’s visit to Indonesia last May.

“This sort of connectivity between Aceh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands lies at the heart of the Bay of Bengal and the Indo-Pacific. Its strategic value goes beyond naval cooperation,” said Indonesian ambassador Sidharto Suryodipuro.

The vessel’s cargo includes construction materials such as sand, rocks and cement, handicrafts and coconut products arranged by the Aceh Chamber of Commerce, which is coordinating with its counterpart in the Indian archipelago for organising an exhibition and exploring possible business deals.

On its voyage back home, the vessel is expected to carry Indian products and goods.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 23:05 IST