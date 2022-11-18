Home / India News / Indore sweet shop gets letter threatening Bharat Jodo Yatra

Indore sweet shop gets letter threatening Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 05:52 PM IST

The letter was handed over to police by the owner of the shop - Ajay Singh - and an investigation has been launched.

Police, however, believe it to be a hoax.
By Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A letter delivered to a shop in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday evening warned of explosions if the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by MP Rahul Gandhi, camps for a night at a stadium in the city on November 28; the yatra is expected to enter Indore on November 20.

The letter was handed over to police by the owner of the shop - Ajay Singh - and an investigation has been launched. A case has been registered against an unidentified person.

Police, however, believe it to be a hoax.

"A sweet-snacks shop in the Juni area of the city received a letter on Thursday evening, which says that if participants of the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra stay at the Khalsa stadium, bomb blasts could be carried out in the city," HC Mishra, the city's police chief, told news agency PTI.

The unsigned letter does not directly threaten Rahul Gandhi, he said.

The letter comes amid a row over Rahul Gandhi's comment this week about VD Savarkar.

The Congress leader - in Maharashtra with the Bharat Jodo Yatra - had said Savarkar 'wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension' and that he did so 'because of fear'.

The comment has triggered furious pushback from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis among those most critical.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

