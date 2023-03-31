Indore temple stepwell roof collapse: Toll rises to 30, rescue operation on

The toll from the stepwell roof collapse at Indore’s Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple has mounted to 30 with the recovery of 16 more bodies even as the rescue operation continued, officials said on Friday. Rescuers at the temple in Indore. (ANI)

The roof covered with stone slabs collapsed around 11:30am on Thursday when dozens of people were at the temple for special Ram Navami prayers.

The stepwell leads to a pool of water nine feet deep. It was full of mud which was being pumped out

At least 15 people were rescued immediately and were pulled up with the help of ropes. But several drowned and died of suffocation.

State Disaster Emergency and Response Force deputy inspector general Mahesh Chandra Jain said the army joined the rescue operation late on Thursday. “Seventy army soldiers started the rescue and recovered at least 16 bodies buried under the debris of the roof in the stepwell.”

He added nine people remain missing. “We were facing difficulty in rescue operation because water is continuously coming out of the stepwell.”

A video of a woman falling into the stepwell while trying to come out with the help of a ladder went viral on social media, raising questions about the rescue operation. Officials said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ₹5 lakh compensation to the families of those killed. Officials said they will also get ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Laxminarayan Sharma, the temple head priest, said they annually organise havan and puja on Ram Navami outside the temple. “But this year construction work was going on. So the puja was organised inside the temple. I also fell but came out of the stepwell.” He added the roof was constructed without any concrete and was supported by putting stone slabs and concrete by fitting iron rods.

The families of those killed have demanded action against the temple trust.