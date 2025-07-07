Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Infant dies in private clinic in Kerala's private clinic, case registered

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 03:14 PM IST

A two-month-old infant was taken to a private clinic for circumcision died on Sunday

A two-month-old infant who was taken to a private clinic for circumcision in this district died, police said on Monday. Emil Adam was the son of a couple hailing from Feroke here. 

A case was registered based on the complaint of the child's maternal grandfather.
The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when the family members took the child to the clinic in Kakkoor, Kerala for "sunnath," the circumcision procedure. 

"The child developed uneasiness at the clinic and was soon shifted to another hospital. But he was declared dead by doctors while under treatment there," police said. A case was registered based on the complaint of the child's maternal grandfather.

