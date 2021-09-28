Infiltrators' movement along LoC cannot happen sans Pak complicity: Major General

A major general of the India Army on Tuesday spoke about a nine-day counter-infiltration operation that was carried out along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir since September 18. Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division of Uri, said one terrorist was neutralised, while another was caught during the operation. The surrendered terrorist belonged to Okhara in Pakistan Punjab, the senior army officer said.

He said it began on September 18 when the Indian Army’s patrol along the LoC detected infiltration movement, adding the group was supported from Pakistan by porters who came to the border with supplies. The major general said such activities cannot take place without “active complicity of the Pakistan Army”.

“When the encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side,” the major general said.

“This infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad nallah. It is the same area through which we have had a history of infiltration in 2016 -- that's when a suicide attack at Uri Garrison took place,” Major General Vats was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It is also revealed this infiltration group was supported from the Pakistani side by three porters who had come till the LoC along with supplies. Movement of such a large group of people cannot take place without active complicity of the Pakistani Army deployed on the other side,” he added.

“After the firefight, the four terrorists on the Pakistani side took advantage of dense foliage and went back. The two terrorists sneaked to the Indian side. Additional forces were mobilised to cordon two terrorists who infiltrated.

“On September 25, an encounter ensued, during which one terrorist was neutralised, another was caught. The surrendered terrorist in custody identified himself as Ali Babar Patra, of Pakistan Punjab. He has admitted he is a member of LeT and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad,” the major general added.

“7 AK series weapons, 9 pistols and revolvers and more than 80 grenades and Indian and Pakistani were currency recovered in Uri operation and the one that took place on 18 September in the surrounding areas,” he said.

