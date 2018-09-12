Influenced by ‘dark forces’, Gujarat man wipes out family, kills himself

A businessman in Ahmedabad allegedly killed his wife, teenage daughter and poisoned his 75-year-old mother before committing suicide late last night. Kunal Trivedi, 45, in a three-page suicide note blamed “dark forces” for his extreme step, police said.

Kunal’s mother Jayshreeben, who is battling for life in a hospital, was found in an unconscious state when police broke open the door of their flat in upscale highrise – Avni Sky.

“In one of the bedrooms, bodies of his wife Kavita(45) and daughter Shreen(16) were lying on the floor. The body of Kunal was hanging from the ceiling,‘’ said police officials, who were called by the relatives of the Trivedi family.

The relatives, police say, got suspicious when their repeated calls to family members were not answered.

In Kunal Trivedi’s three-page suicide note, he said that he wanted to give up alcohol but couldn’t as he was under the influence of dark forces. His letter also said that he was taking the lives of his family members under the influence of the same energies.

“I never drank out of my will. The dark forces made me drink. I tried to surrender myself to our deity, but it didn’t help,” the note said.

Police have registered a case of murder and suicide against Kunal and began the investigation.

