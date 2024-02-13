Influencers to be awarded for contribution to digital landscape

The central government through its citizen engagement portal MyGov India will award influencers across 20 categories for their impactful contributions to India’s digital landscape, the electronics and IT ministry said in a statement on Monday. People can nominate anybody, including themselves, on the MyGov platform till February 21. (Shutterstock)

“The digital creator economy is experiencing exponential growth, revolutionizing the media landscape and empowering the youth to build their own communities,” the ministry said. “These creators have emerged as storytellers of a New India, embodying confidence, assertiveness, and rootedness.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The award will have categories that include Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Cultural Ambassador of the Year and Swachhta Ambassador Award, among others. Content considered for the award will have to be published on social media platforms that include Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

People can nominate anybody, including themselves, on the MyGov platform till February 21.

Another category, New India Champion Award, will be given to “creators showcasing the progress, achievements of India as well as spreading awareness on government policies and encouraging initiatives that focus on nation-building,” the ministry said.

Of the 20 categories, 19 are open only to Indian nationals and the International Creator Award will be given to international influencers “who augment India’s culture and soft power.” There will be a single winner across 19 categories, while there will be three winners in the international category.

The number of followers and subscribers till February 9 will be a metric for judgement. “Nominations will be evaluated based on creativity, impact, reach, innovation, sustainability and alignment with the goals of the award,” the ministry said.