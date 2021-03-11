Injuries result of an accident: Initial probe, witness accounts
Kolkata: Preliminary investigation by the police and a section of the eyewitnesses hinted on Thursday that the injuries sustained by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram may be the result of an accident and not a deliberate conspiracy. Further investigation is, the police said.
The East Midnapore police registered a case in Nandigram under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).
“No one has been arrested till Thursday evening. So far, we have not found anything which could suggest that it was a deliberate attempt or a conspiracy. But investigation is still going on based on a complaint we have received,” said a senior police official of East Midnapore district.
“We have not received any report on the incident so far. It is still under investigation,” P Nirajnayan, director general of police, said.
On Wednesday evening, Banerjee had alleged that 4-5 men had deliberately attacked her while she was interacting with the public in Nandigram.
But a section of eyewitnesses and a video, which surfaced during the day, hinted that Banerjee was injured when her white SUV hit an iron pillar jutting out of the road.
“When Banerjee saw the crowd gathered on both sides of the road at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram, she half opened the front door and stood on the car. She was holding the car with one hand and was waving the other hand. The car, hit an iron pillar and the door closed with a bang. Banerjee got injured,” said Animesh Das, a local resident.
“There were at least two iron pillars, around the height of a man’s waist, jutting out of the road in Birulia Bazar. The car door hit the first pillar and this led to the accident,” Prabir Samanta, another local resident.
The TMC, however, maintained that it was a ‘deep rooted conspiracy” against the chief minister and demanded an independent investigation. TMC leaders also pointed out that Banerjee’s vehicle had suffered no damage or dents – and used it to disprove the accident theory.
“Some people are concocting a story that the car hit an iron pillar. This is false. There are no scratches or dents on the car door. Some people pushed the door in such a way that it hit Banerjee’s leg with great force,” said Firhad Hakim, state minister.
The BJP too demanded a probe. “We want her to return to the field at the earliest. Else against whom we would score the goal. All her party leaders have shifted to the BJP,” said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox