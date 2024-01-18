INS Visakhapatnam rescues merchant ship attacked by drone in Gulf of Aden

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night responded to a distress call by a Marshall Island-flagged ship in the Gulf of Aden. According to reports, the ship was victim to a drone attack launched by unknown assailants. MV Genco Picardy has 22 crew, including 9 Indian sailors. (ANI )

INS Visakhapatnam has been deployed by the Indian Navy in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations. The naval ship responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy. The merchant ship was attacked by a drone at 11.11 pm on Wednesday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Indian naval ship acknowledged the distress call and intercepted the vessel at 12.30 am today and provided assistance.

MV Genco Picardy has 22 crew, including 9 Indian sailors. No casualties were recorded.

News agency ANI reported that the Navy's EOD specialists from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the vessel in the early hours of 18 January 24 to inspect the damaged area.

Also read: Navy's MARCOS rescue 21 sailors from 'hijacked' ship; Watch dramatic footage

After a thorough inspection, they allowed the ship for further transit.

Earlier this month, Navy's marine commandos rescued 21 crew members on a bulk carrier in the North Arabian sea. They had responded to a distress call to the British Authorities from Liberian flagged MV Lila Norfolk.

The ship's crew had said six armed men had hijacked the merchant vessel. INS Chennai responded to the call. After having intercepted the ship, the MARCOs team approached the vessel on a small boat. They boarded the ship but didn't find the hijackers.

"All 21 crew including 15 Indians onboard the vessel were safely evacuated from the citadel," Indian Navy's spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal had said.

"Sanitisation by MARCOS commandos has confirmed the absence of the hijackers," he added.

There has been a spate of drone attacks at the Red Sea on merchant ships. The Indian Navy has pressed several vessels in the region.