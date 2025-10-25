Inside Kurnool bus tragedy: 20 charred, tragic tales and driver's flip-flop | Key points

Tragic passenger tales, police case, twist in driver's account and unanswered questions follow the deadly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool involving a Bengaluru-bound private bus that caught fire in the wee hours of Friday, leaving 20 people dead. A member of the forensic team collecting samples from the spot after a bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler in Kurnool on Friday. (ANI)

The incident took place at around 3 am on Friday when the bus with 44 passengers, belonging to V Kaveri Travels, rammed into a motorcycle on National Highway (NH) 44, close to the outskirts of Kurnool city while it was on its way from Telangana's Hyderabad to Karnataka's Bengaluru. The Multi Axle Sleeper AC Volvo bus reportedly had a seating capacity of 42.

In a latest development in the incident, police have filed a case of negligence and overspeed has been registered against two drivers of the bus, one of whom is in spotlight for changing his statement.

Kurnool bus accident | Key points How it happened: According to accounts by police and surviving passengers, the fire erupted after the private bus hit a two-wheeler. “The two-wheeler got trapped under the bus and hit the fuel tank, leading to an immediate explosion and rapid spread of flames throughout the vehicle,” an earlier HT report quoted the police as saying. A PTI news agency report mentioned that the blaze was triggered after the motor bike - ‘with its fuel cap open’ - was dragged underneath the vehicle.

Kurnool bus accident death toll: The bus fire near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district claimed the lives of 20 people, including the biker. As per the police, another 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries amid the incident. As the incident took place in the wee hours, most of the passengers were fast asleep. While a few passengers woke up to the sudden fire and managed to break the windows and jump out, others were trapped inside and charred beyond recognition as the flames engulfed the entire bus within minutes.