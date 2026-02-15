Instagram affair ends in tragedy, woman’s body recovered from Bhopal water tank

A woman was allegedly strangled by her married lover and her body dumped inside a septic tank in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said, after her remains were recovered from an iron box submerged in water on an empty plot. Noida,India-February 14, 2026:Police officers check security at the Sanatan Dharma Temple sector 19 ahead of the Mahashivratri festival tomorrow, in Noida, India, on Saturday, February 14, 2026. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The body was discovered on Thursday evening in a locality under the Nishatpura police station limits after children playing nearby complained of a foul smell from a tank. Residents spotted an iron box floating inside and alerted the police, news agency ANI reported.

“The police received information that a dead body was seen lying in a tank on an empty constructed plot in a Basti under Nishatpura police station. During the investigation, we removed a tin box from the water, from which the body of a woman was recovered,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Malkeet Singh told the news agency.

The police official added that the woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal action will be taken once the report is received. Officials confirmed that no arrests have been made so far, ANI reported

Affair under scanner While police initially said the woman’s identity was being verified, a report by media outlet NDTV identified the victim as Ashrafi alias Siya, a resident of Gondia district in Maharashtra.

Investigators suspect that Siya was strangled on Monday by her married partner, Sameer, allegedly with the help of his family members. Her body was then stuffed into an iron box and dumped into the tank near their home in Kamla Nagar in an attempt to erase evidence, the report said.

Relationship began on Instagram Police sources cited in the news channel's report said Siya and Sameer had connected on Instagram around a year ago. What reportedly began as casual online conversations soon developed into a relationship.

Nearly three months ago, Siya moved from Maharashtra to Bhopal to live with Sameer. However, Sameer was already married and had two children. Investigators said tensions escalated after Siya began living at his Kamla Nagar residence.

Frequent arguments were reported between Siya and Sameer’s wife, with neighbours allegedly hearing loud quarrels. Police sources said Siya had been pressuring Sameer to marry her and had also demanded money if he refused, NDTV reported.

One argument turned fatal On Monday evening, another heated argument reportedly broke out between the two. Police suspect that in a fit of rage, Sameer strangled Siya.

To allegedly destroy evidence, Sameer is said to have sought help from his brother, mother and sister. The body was sealed inside an iron box and, during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, thrown into a septic tank in a vacant plot near their home, according to the report.

While Sameer remains on the run, cops have reportedly arrested his brother, mother and sister.