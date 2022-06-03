‘Instead of worrying over security of Kashmir Pandits, Centre is…’: AAP leader

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday continued its attack on the central government over the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, with AAP leader Sanjay Singh declaring Kashmiri Pandits had become foreigners in India. Singh, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, said: "Today we are seeing visuals... hearing stories from different parts of Kashmir that have made the entire country dejected... and a big migration of Kashmiri Pandits is going on."

Singh said the Centre had proven itself incapable of providing security to Kashmiri Pandits and also alleged that when the community had protested against the killing of its people, the Centre responded by imprisoning them within their homes and colonies.

"What is their (the Kashmiri Pandits') crime? Today your (the BJP) government is in power (but) instead of worrying over the security of Kashmiri Pandits you are only concerned about how to frame opposition leaders in cases," Sanjay Singh claimed.

आतंकवादी Kashmiri Pandits की हत्याएं कर रहे हैं!



विरोध करने पर सरकार उन्हें घरों में क़ैद कर रही है, उन्हें लाठियों से पीट रही है



मैं Modi जी से पूछना चाहता हूँ कि कश्मीरी पंडितों का गुनाह क्या है?



उन्हें आपकी बैठकें नहीं सुरक्षा चाहिए!



— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 3, 2022

The reference to '.. frame opposition leaders...' comes after AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested and sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till June 9 in connection with a money-laundering case.

Meamwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah today held a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. But Singh declared Kashmiri Pandits wanted security, and not just meetings.

Apart from Sanjay Singh, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also attacked the government on this matter. On Thursday he said Kashmiri Pandits were being 'brutally murdered' and that the BJP had failed to stop the violence in Kashmir.

Apart from the AAP, other opposition parties - the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena have also hit out over recent killings in the Valley.

Since May 1, nine targeted killings have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager from Rajasthan working in Kulgam, was shot dead by terrorists. Just hours later, two migrant labourers were shot at in Budgam. One of the labourers, identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar, succumbed to his injuries.

