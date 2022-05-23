‘Integral part of our culture’: PM hails service of horses in the armed forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the contribution and services of horses in the armed forces for being an “integral part of India’s glorious history and culture”.

The PM especially lauded ‘Virat’, the horse part of the President’s Bodyguard regiment which retired from its 19-year-long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade earlier this year, calling him a “prized possession” of the Indian Army’s Cavalry Unit.

“Horses have been an integral part of our rich, glorious history and culture… I am sure that this Unit (61st Cavalry) will continue to uphold the illustrious traditions in serving our Armed Forces and the nation,” the PM said in a letter sent to Colonel HS (Billy) Sodhi (Retd) on Saturday.

Colonel Sodhi had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi, praising and thanking him for showing affection towards ‘Virat’ by patting his forehead on the occasion of Republic Day. PM Modi also praised ‘Virat’ in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Virat, the Hanoverian horse, was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15 and was the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities. After the parade, the PBG announced the retirement of Virat, who has participated in the event 13 times.

In his letter to Sodhi, PM said that according to religious beliefs, the Sun God also rides a chariot of seven horses. He further wrote that stories of heroic warriors like Maharana Pratap and Rani Lakshmi Bai having a great bond with their horses and their valour are also well known.

‘Virat’ and other brave horses of cavalry regiments are carrying on this unique tradition even today, Modi was quoted as saying in the letter.