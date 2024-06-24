 Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one-year extension | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one-year extension

ByShishir Gupta
Jun 24, 2024 09:38 PM IST

As the IB chief, Tapan Deka led successful campaigns against left-wing extremism, confining Maoists to Bastar district in Chhattisgarh.

Counter-terrorism expert Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has been given an extension as Intelligence Bureau chief for one year beyond June 30, 2024. Deka, known for his pivotal role in combating northeast insurgency and dismantling the Indian Mujahideen, belongs to the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Tapan Deka at the IB headquarters.(PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah and Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Tapan Deka at the IB headquarters.(PTI)

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88) as Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year beyond 30.06.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rule, 1958," a government release reads.

Currently, Tapan Deka is on an official visit to Washington DC. Deka has served as joint director (operations) for the Intelligence Bureau and has handled Islamic extremism in India for the past two decades. Deka has served in the northeast since the 1990s and is an expert on northeast insurgencies.

During his tenure as IB chief, Deka took the fight to the left-wing extremists in Central India with the Maoists now confined to Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. A highly competent, Deka has served in the US and was the main force behind India taking down the Pak-sponsored Indian Mujahideen group. He has investigated the 26/11 Mumbai massacre and brought culprits to justice.

Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one-year extension
