Intelligence Bureau director and counterterror expert Tapan Deka gets second extension amid tension with Pakistan

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday decided to extend the tenure of Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Tapan Kumar Deka for another year, beyond June 30, a key development that comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan. Tapan Deka, India's 28th Director of the Intelligence Bureau, has been granted a second extension of a year.(Assam Police/X)

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Tapan Kumar Deka (1998 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre) as Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR (Fundamental Rules) 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” according to an order issued by the ACC.

Officials who didn’t want to be named said the government is looking for continuity in the key posts as the central intelligence and investigation agencies are currently working on various important matters related to terrorism, cyber-warfare, financial crimes etc.

Deka was appointed the IB chief for a fixed tenure of two years in 2022. He was given his first extension for a year in June last year.

Earlier this month, the ACC extended the tenure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director - Praveen Sood, by one year. A decision to give an extension to Sood was taken by a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after it failed reach a consensus.

An officer cited above said that IB is currently playing a major role in dealing with the terror attacks as well as infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also assisting in gathering intelligence on Naxals as security forces are carrying out regular operations to end the left-wing extremism by March 2026, a target set by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Deka is an Afghanistan-Pakistan expert, who has over two decades of experience in tracking Jehadi and Islamic extremism while working in the premier intelligence agency.

Having worked at various positions including joint director and special director, head of subsidiary intelligence bureau (SIB) Assam and Operations unit, Deka has closely worked on terrorism in Kashmir, activities of Indian Mujahideen, banned outfit – SIMI (Students’ Islamic Movement of India), Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad etc.

A second officer cited above said - “An expert on Islamic radicalisation, Deka oversaw the crackdown on Pakistan backed homegrown outfit - Indian Mujahideen between 2008 and 2015. He was also at the forefront of investigation and intelligence gathering post 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and has substantial experience in dealing with issues in the north-east and Pakistan backed terrorism activities in Kashmir.”

Deka has also closely worked on al Qaeda and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and their activities in Afghanistan-Pakistan region, and their impact on India, said the first officer, who has closely worked with the IB chief for years.

Before he was appointed as IB chief in 2022, Deka was handling Kashmir terrorism in IB.