Arti Singh is Mumbai’s first intelligence Joint CP

MUMBAI: Mumbai has got its first joint commissioner of police (intelligence) in a series of transfers of senior IPS officers announced on Friday. Heading the city’s intelligence operations is Arti Singh, a 2006 batch IPS officer. Arti Singh (Credit: invinciblearti/X)

This is Mumbai’s sixth post of joint commissioner, a post added to the city police force to strengthen intelligence gathering. It was created by downgrading the post of special commissioner, of the rank of additional director general (ADG). That post was held by Deven Bharti, who was promoted as Mumbai’s commissioner of police on April 1.

In addition, several additional commissioners and deputy inspectors-general have also been transferred. Ratnagiri superintendent of police (SP) Dhananjay Kulkarni was promoted as additional commissioner of Special Branch-1. He had been posted as deputy commissioner in Mumbai and was part of the UN Peacekeeping Force.

Additional commissioner (central region), Mumbai, Anil Paraskar, has been posted as additional commissioner in the Protection Branch, while additional commissioner with the Crime Branch, Shashikumar Meena, now heads the Mumbai North (Borivali-Dahisar) region.

Additional commissioner Shailesh Balkawade of the Pune police has been transferred as additional commissioner with the Mumbai Crime Branch, while Mumbai’s additional commissioner (Protection and Security) Vinita Sahu has been shifted as head of the armed police in Mumbai.

Ravindra Shisve, commissioner of the Government Railway Police, was transferred earlier this week and replaced with Rakesh Kalasagar.

State Reserve Police commandant Priyanka Narnavare from Nagpur has been promoted as additional commissioner, traffic, in Mumbai. Nashik superintendent of police Vikram Deshmane has been promoted as additional commissioner in Mumbai’s central region.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to transfer the police commissioners of Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar, and Thane soon, as these officers have completed their respective tenures.

Fadnavis is also likely to transfer officers in various bodies controlled by the urban development and housing departments, headed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.