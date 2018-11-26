Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 26, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Intense cold wave in Ladakh region

Kargil town was the coldest at minus 8.6, followed by Leh at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, a Met official said. The same weather conditions were likely to continue for another three to four days till Friday.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2018 10:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Srinagar
ladakh,kashmir,cold wave
Minimum temperatures rose marginally in the Kashmir Valley due to partial cloud cover on Monday.(HT File Photo)

Minimum temperatures rose marginally in the Kashmir Valley due to partial cloud cover on Monday as an intense cold wave continued to sweep through Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region.

Kargil town was the coldest at minus 8.6, followed by Leh at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, a Met official said.

The same weather conditions were likely to continue for another three to four days till Friday.

The minimum temperature was zero in Srinagar while it was minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 0.5 in Gulmarg.

Jammu city recorded 11.4, Katra 10.6, Batote 7.5, Bannihal 4.5 and Bhaderwah 3.6 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 10:43 IST

tags

more from india