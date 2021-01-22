IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today

New Delhi:The Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday might consider the upcoming assembly elections in four states and the time required for the party’s election authority (CEA) to prepare the ground for internal elections, before drawing up a schedule for the latter, which could see the election of a new president
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST

New Delhi:The Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday might consider the upcoming assembly elections in four states and the time required for the party’s election authority (CEA) to prepare the ground for internal elections, before drawing up a schedule for the latter, which could see the election of a new president.

The meeting is being closely watched both by the old guard, including the 23 signatories to a August letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping changes in the Congress’ functioning, as well as the young Turks, mainly leaders allied with former party president Rahul Gandhi.

The signatories said they are waiting to see how the meeting tries to address the issues they raised. “We also want the Bihar election results taken up for discussion in the CWC,” said one of the letter writers. The Congress fared poorly in the election, winning 19 of the 70 seats it contested.

The young Turks, some Congress leaders said, may yet again demand that the CWC pick Rahul Gandhi as the next party chief . CWC, the highest executive body of the Congress, can appoint a provisional President pending the election of a regular President by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) .

Gandhi himself has given no indication so far that he wants to return to the post he quit after the party’s dismal showing in the 2019 Lok Saha elections. “We asked him several times in the past few months but he hasn’t even given a hint of interest,” added this person who asked not to be named.

If it takes up the issue of organizational elections to the post of the party chief, CWC will also take a call on whether a full-fledged session of the AICC plenary needs to be called or voting can be held at the level of state units.

Four states—Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam—and the UT of Puducherry will face assembly elections in April-May this year. At least two CWC members said that the party needs to complete its internal polls by February as this will give enough time for the new team to prepare for the polls. The Congress is out of power in all four states.

Subject to the endorsement of CWC, the elections could be slated for February. For its part, CEA has sought a 25-day time-frame for organizing the polls. A key decision to be taken relates to convening the AICC session or organizing the voting at the level of state units. The latter option is doable as the delegates’ list collated and cross-checked by CEA is broadly on the lines of names received from the Pradesh Congress Committees.

The Central Election Authority set up last year by interim president Sonia Gandhi for the purpose of holding organizational polls has completed the task of drawing up the list of AICC delegates who form the electoral-college for the party chief’s election. The poll panel’s recommendations, together with the list of delegates, are understood to have been forwarded to KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of organisation. They are likely to come up for discussion at Friday’s meeting.

A senior leader said on condition of anonymity that Venugopal and Ambika Soni have also been in contact with Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the 23 signatories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
india news

Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bengaluru: Hours after he shuffled his cabinet to allocate portfolios to newly inducted ministers, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa faced a backlash on Thursday from both the old guard and the new entrants, leaving the 77-year-old seemingly isolated
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison

By Sharan Poovanna and Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Chennai and Bengaluru: VK Sasikala, the jailed associate of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: TN Guv to SC

By Abraham Thomas, New delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday told the Supreme Court that a decision on the mercy petition of one of the convicts serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AG Perarivalan will be taken within four weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi:The Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday might consider the upcoming assembly elections in four states and the time required for the party’s election authority (CEA) to prepare the ground for internal elections, before drawing up a schedule for the latter, which could see the election of a new president
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Kolkata The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Border Security Force was threatening people living in areas in the state bordering Bangladesh, asking them to vote for a particular political party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Five people were killed in a blaze that ripped through the top floor and partially damaged another floor of a five-storey building at a facility of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday, but the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer said the incident will not hit the production of coronavirus shot Covishield
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on information technology on Thursday quizzed Facebook and Twitter over their data-sharing and protection protocols in the wake of recent changes to WhatsApp’s privacy policy that have since been deferred , people familiar with the proceedings said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Beijing China on Thursday dismissed a report that said it had built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the construction activities were within its own territory and its sovereign right
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
NEW DELHI: With a planned and gradual drawdown of soldiers underway in the Northeast ,where the security situation has significantly improved, the Indian Army plans to redeploy up to 10,000 extra troops by the year-end to carry out the force’s primary task --- dealing with the Chinese threat in the eastern sector, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being taken for his ultrasound at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000246B)(PTI)
Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being taken for his ultrasound at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000246B)(PTI)
india news

Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'The White Tiger'. (SOURCED).
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'The White Tiger'. (SOURCED).
india news

Delhi HC refuses to stay Netflix premiere of ‘The White Tiger’

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Hours before the release of the movie based on the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, the court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bagchi doesn’t like the terms stray dogs or street dogs. Dogs living within localites are community dogs, he says.
Bagchi doesn’t like the terms stray dogs or street dogs. Dogs living within localites are community dogs, he says.
india news

The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud

By Shara Ashraf Prayag
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
In the coal capital of India, a group of animal lovers is encouraging people to treat dogs with love and compassion
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Allahabad High Court had granted bail Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan in a case of alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate(HT FILE PHOTO)
The Allahabad High Court had granted bail Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan in a case of alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

SC upholds bail for Azam Khan, wife and son in forgery case

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:12 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal as it noted that the order was limited to grant of bail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fishermen sitting at a demonstration site during a protest against the killing of four fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, in Rameswaram on Thursday (ANI Photo)
Fishermen sitting at a demonstration site during a protest against the killing of four fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, in Rameswaram on Thursday (ANI Photo)
india news

India lodges protest after fishermen die in crash with Sri Lankan naval craft

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:50 PM IST
  • India expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP