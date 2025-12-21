Visakapatnam, Indian Navy will be hosting the International Fleet Review to strengthen collective maritime security and naval cooperation, here from February 15 to 25, 2026, a senior naval official said on Sunday. International fleet review in Vizag in Feb 2026

Multilateral naval exercise and the Indian Ocean Naval symposium conclave of the chiefs will also be held.

Captain S Venkatesh Kumar, Commanding Officer, said IFR 2026 is not merely a ceremonial gathering, but a practical platform for enhancing interoperability and addressing emerging threats to maritime security.

"No single navy can secure the seas on its own. IFR 2026, which will be held in February, reflects the need for collective responses, shared procedures and coordinated naval action," Kumar told PTI.

These events will strengthen collective maritime security and naval cooperation, he said.

The IFR will be held in Visakhapatnam for the second time. It was earlier held in 2016.

The maritime convergence will see over 100 nations participate with ships, submarines, aircraft and delegations, showcasing global naval strength, cooperation, and India's expanding maritime vision.

He said global trade, energy supplies and food security depend heavily on maritime routes, while threats such as cyber attacks, hybrid warfare and climate-related challenges have increased risks at sea.

According to the Captain, interoperability will be a key focused area, extending beyond equipment to include doctrine, communications, legal frameworks and intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

He said joint exercises during the review will simulate hybrid threats involving kinetic, cyber and informational elements, enabling navies to translate political commitments into operational coordination.

Kumar noted that emerging technologies such as drones, autonomous platforms and Artificial Intelligence enabled maritime domain awareness systems would be showcased, while stressing the importance of common standards and governance.

He said IFR 2026 would also integrate non-state stakeholders, including port authorities, shipping companies and humanitarian agencies, recognising their role in maritime security and crisis response.

Legal frameworks governing freedom of navigation, interdiction and use of force will also be discussed, with an aim to harmonise operational interpretations among participating navies, he added.

Highlighting the role of smaller navies and coast guards, Kumar said capacity-building initiatives, shared logistics and training cooperation were essential for regional maritime resilience.

He said humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations would be a key component, reflecting the Navy's role in protecting civilian lives and livelihoods during emergencies.

He said partnerships aimed at strengthening maritime security must be managed carefully to balance deterrence with de-escalation, while aligning multinational efforts and respecting national sovereignty.

According to Kumar, sustained cooperation depends on clear rules, shared expectations and established dialogue mechanisms to ensure stability and long-term effectiveness of collective maritime initiatives.

He said the event would underline India's growing maritime vision and commitment to cooperative security in the Indo-Pacific region.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.