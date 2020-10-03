e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / International flights: Why these countries have objected to Indian flights in past

International flights: Why these countries have objected to Indian flights in past

Dubai, Hong Kong briefly disallowed Indian flights over Covid-19 fear.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vande Bharat Mission received some criticism in the past few months.
Vande Bharat Mission received some criticism in the past few months.(PTI)
         

After months of shutdown, international flight gradually resumed services across the world with several conditions. This period of staggered reopening saw countries exercising their rights to bar flights coming from high-risk countries. Foreign flights have also been banned in the interest of the local airlines. After India started international flights as part of Vande Bharat Mission and air bubbles, several countries have so far objected to India’s flights. Later, some of the issues have been resolved.

Here is a list of the countries and why they objected

United States: In May, the US administration imposed restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission flights, saying the Indian government has been engaging in discriminatory treatment of American airlines by barring them from operating similar flights. The issue got resolved as India and the US set up air bubble under which airlines of both the countries will be able to carry passengers.

UAE: Soon after the United States, the United Arab Emirates raised a similar concern as India was not allowing any UAE flights. The UAE authorities in June said if Air India flights are carrying UAE nationals, then also special permission would be required. Following this, air bubble was set up with the UAE as well.

Hong Kong: Hong Kong banned Vande Bharat flights for a period of fortnight twice in August and September as passengers were found Covid-19 positive.

Dubai: Dubai banned Air India flights for Covid-19 concerns. Now it has asked the authorities to blacklist four Covid-19 testing centres when they check test report before allowing passengers to board.

Germany: There is currently no flight operational between India and Germany though the two countries have a bubble pact. Negotiations are on as Germany is not allowing Indian carriers to run as many flights as Lufthansa is flying.”As against Indian carriers operating 3-4 flights a week, Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week. In spite of this disparity we offered to clear 7 flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them. Negotiations continue,” the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier said.

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In