International Nurses Day 2021: PM Modi, Union ministers thank nursing staff for their contribution against Covid-19

It is International Nurses Day on Wednesday and on the occasion, many national leaders saluted the essential healthcare workers who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the pandemic hit the country last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion expressed gratitude to the nursing staff of the country and said that their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.

"International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting Covid-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary," PM Modi's tweet read.

International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan thanked the nurses for their commitment to providing efficient and effective care and for going the extra mile in their efforts during the health crisis caused by Covid-19.

"Thank You Nurses for going the extra mile in your efforts to nurse the world to health during Covid-19. Your commitment to provide efficient & effective care founded on professionalism, skills & deep compassion is awe inspiring," Vardhan tweeted.

#InternationalNursesDay #ThankYouNurses for going the extra mile in your efforts to nurse the world to health during #COVID19 💉🙏🏼



Your commitment to provide efficient & effective care founded on professionalism, skills & deep compassion is awe inspiring. @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/9hDT2dHyyJ — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 12, 2021

International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide on May 12 on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is also known as 'The Lady with the Lamp. Nightingale, a British nurse, social reformer and statistician, is known to be the founder of modern nursing.

The International Council for Nurses commemorates this day each year with the production and distribution of the International Nurses' Day (IND) resources and evidence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also saluted the nursing staff of the country on the occasion. Gandhi said, "My wishes to those who are nursing away pain and suffering from this world. We salute your contribution and admire your altruistic spirit. Thank you, Nurses."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda also wished the nurses across the country on the occasion, recognising nursing staff as the backbone of the medical system.

Also read: US looking at joint production of J&J vaccine in India

"Nursing staff are the backbone of our medical system. Their care and healing touch ensure not just medical recovery but the emotional well-being of the patients. They have led the fight against Covid from the front. I salute the nurses of our country on this," Nadda tweeted with the hashtag #InternationalNursesDay.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the nurses of the country on International Nurses Day. With due respect to the spirit of sacrifice, service and dedication of our nurse sisters who gave their invaluable services during this crisis of Corona epidemic," Union minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey tweeted in Hindi.