INX Media case: Delhi High Court extends interim protection to P Chidambaram till January 15

The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection to former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. He has been granted interim protection from the arrest till January 15 next year.

The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought adjournment as the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was in the Supreme Court. Chidambaram had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection from the arrest by the CBI and the ED.

The senior Congress leader and his son Karti Chidambaram are under the scanner of the CBI and the ED in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:05 IST