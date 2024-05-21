 Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death: Indian flag flies at half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death: Indian flag flies at half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Watch

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Raisi was found dead on Monday, a day after the helicopter he and his companions were travelling in crashed.

The Indian national flag was flown at half-mast on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the country observed a day of national mourning following the death of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian officials in a helicopter crash.

Indian flag flies at half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan over Iran President Raisi's death
Indian flag flies at half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan over Iran President Raisi's death

The ministry of home affairs also said no official entertainment will be held throughout the day in the country.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the flag can be seen flying at half-mast. The Iranian embassy in New Delhi also lowered its flag on Monday, shortly after Ebrahim Raisi's death was announced.

Ebrahim Raisi was found dead on Monday, a day after the helicopter he and his companions were travelling in crashed near Jolfa, a city on the border with Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometres northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to the local media, Ebrahim Raisi was reportedly returning from neighbouring Azerbaijan.

There were reportedly nine people onboard the helicopter: Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's Friday prayer Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem, a pilot, copilot, crew chief, head of security, and another bodyguard.

Also read: Why President Raisi's death rattles Iran’s leadership succession plan

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the demise of the Iranian President.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recalled his recent meetings with Raisi. “Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy,” he said.

Get Current Updates on India News
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death: Indian flag flies at half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Watch

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
