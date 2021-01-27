IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14
- The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. They stopped operating in March last year due to the pandemic. IRCTC resumed services in October, but operations were stopped a month later due to low occupancy.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited is scheduled to restart operations for ‘private’ Tejas Express trains on the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes from February 14, Livemint reported quoting ministry of railways.
The Tejas trains stopped operating in March of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. IRCTC resumed the service in October as Covid-19 lockdown was eased, but operations were stopped a month later due to low occupancy.
The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express was cancelled from November 23 and Ahmedabad-Mumbai from November 24.
The company had said that it will review its decision after seeing the occupancy level of other trains of Indian Railways operating in both these routes.
The Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express was started by the IRCTC on October 4, 2019, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on January 19, 2020.
The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. The entity had released guidelines for how these trains were to function - every alternate seat on the two trains will be kept vacant to ensure social distancing and passengers will be thermally screened before entering the coach and not allowed to exchange their seats once seated - the guidelines said.
IRCTC is also scheduled to resume its e-catering service operations from February in a phased manner and only in special trains. It is initially slated to be resumed in 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains.
