IRCTC's Bali tour from Lucknow in August: Check dates, tariff, itinerary and other details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s Bali tour from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow is now a month away. The five nights-six days tour package features sightseeing of the major tourist attractions of Bali including: Kintamani tour, Ubud Village Tanah Lot Temple, cruise, etc. The IRCTC' Bali tour package from Lucknow starts from ₹ 92,700. (Unsplash)

Cost

The cost of the package per person starts from ₹92,700-applicable only for double and triple occupancy. For single occupancy, it is priced at ₹101400. One needs to pay ₹88000 if booking for a child (05-11 Years) with an extra bed. Meanwhile, for a child without an extra bed (02-11 Years), the cost is ₹82600.

Infant charges (for air tickets only) will be applicable for children aged below two years. The same will be additional and needs to be paid by the tourists directly at the airline counter while checking in to the airport, the IRCTC said.

A must

Double Vaccination is mandatory if you want to avail this package.

The passport should have a validity of a minimum of six months from the date of return to India.

Flight details

The departure is scheduled on August 11 at 8pm from Lucknow. Air Asia flights have been booked for this tour. A maximum of 35 people, including an IRCTC manager, will be a part of the tour. Return airfare will be in economy class of Air Asia Airlines.

Inclusion

Four nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel in Bali.

Five breakfasts, five lunches, and three dinners (Buffet on the fixed menu)+ one dinner on the cruise

AC 2x2 deluxe buses with push back comfortable seats

One-time entrance fee at the places of visit (Wherever applicable) as per the itinerary.

Exclusion

Meals are pre-set and a choice of menu is not available.

Onboard meals on the flight.

Any room service will be chargeable.

Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks not in the regular menus provided by IRCTC.

VISA charges

Check the official site for more tour details.

