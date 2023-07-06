Home / India News / IRCTC's Bali tour from Lucknow in August: Check dates, tariff, itinerary and other details

IRCTC's Bali tour from Lucknow in August: Check dates, tariff, itinerary and other details

ByYagya Sharma
Jul 06, 2023 07:22 PM IST

IRCTC's Bali tour package from Lucknow starts at ₹92,700 per person. The package includes sightseeing, accommodation, meals, and transportation.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s Bali tour from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow is now a month away. The five nights-six days tour package features sightseeing of the major tourist attractions of Bali including: Kintamani tour, Ubud Village Tanah Lot Temple, cruise, etc.

The IRCTC' Bali tour package from Lucknow starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92,700. (Unsplash)
The IRCTC' Bali tour package from Lucknow starts from 92,700. (Unsplash)

Cost

The cost of the package per person starts from 92,700-applicable only for double and triple occupancy. For single occupancy, it is priced at 101400. One needs to pay 88000 if booking for a child (05-11 Years) with an extra bed. Meanwhile, for a child without an extra bed (02-11 Years), the cost is 82600.

Infant charges (for air tickets only) will be applicable for children aged below two years. The same will be additional and needs to be paid by the tourists directly at the airline counter while checking in to the airport, the IRCTC said.

A must

Double Vaccination is mandatory if you want to avail this package.

The passport should have a validity of a minimum of six months from the date of return to India.

Flight details

The departure is scheduled on August 11 at 8pm from Lucknow. Air Asia flights have been booked for this tour. A maximum of 35 people, including an IRCTC manager, will be a part of the tour. Return airfare will be in economy class of Air Asia Airlines.

Inclusion

  • Four nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel in Bali.
  • Five breakfasts, five lunches, and three dinners (Buffet on the fixed menu)+ one dinner on the cruise
  • AC 2x2 deluxe buses with push back comfortable seats
  • One-time entrance fee at the places of visit (Wherever applicable) as per the itinerary.

Exclusion

  • Meals are pre-set and a choice of menu is not available.
  • Onboard meals on the flight.
  • Any room service will be chargeable.
  • Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks not in the regular menus provided by IRCTC.
  • VISA charges

Check the official site for more tour details.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out