Friday, Oct 11, 2019

IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam: CBI

The CBI says the Bihar man, was overage to apply for the UPSC’s 2007 civil services examination, commonly known as IAS exam, and got himself a new identity to beat the system.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a First Information Report registered by the CBI this week, the agency said the IRS officer was known by a different name for a larger part of his childhood and youth in Bihar’s West Champaran district.
In a First Information Report registered by the CBI this week, the agency said the IRS officer was known by a different name for a larger part of his childhood and youth in Bihar's West Champaran district.
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against an Indian Revenue Service Officer who cleared the Union Public Service Commission more than a decade ago. The CBI says the Bihar man, was overage to apply for the UPSC’s 2007 civil services examination, commonly known as IAS exam, and got himself a new identity to beat the system.

He seemed to have succeeded for little over a decade. He cleared the exam, was allocated the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) and was at last count, posted at the GST office in Kolkata. Then, someone complained.

In a First Information Report registered by the CBI this week, the agency said the IRS officer was known by a different name for a larger part of his childhood and youth in Bihar’s West Champaran district.

But when he changed his name, the Bihar man did not bother to change his father’s name or his address. The CBI says that it had come across documents which indicate that he had done his schooling from the Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya at Bettiah.

The FIR has also alleged manipulation of documents, pointing that the officer got into the civil services in response to a public notice for examination in 2006. But the graduation degree that he was in his personal file indicates he got his BA (Hons) degree two years later.

“It is clear from the above that he had done some manipulation to appear at the exam,” the CBI FIR said.

Indicating that he had help from someone within the examination system, the FIR said it also transpired that the IRS officer hadn’t submitted any date of birth certificate or the certificate of clearing the class 12 exam in 2003.

The CBI also underscored that the Bihar School Education Committee hadn’t cooperated in providing his details.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:01 IST

