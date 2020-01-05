e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / Is Aaditya Thackeray attending citizenship law protest? Shiv Sena responds

Is Aaditya Thackeray attending citizenship law protest? Shiv Sena responds

The statement comes after a picture of an invitation card claiming Aaditya Thackeray’s presence went viral on social media.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 08:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has not clarified if he will participate in the protest against NRC and CAA.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has not clarified if he will participate in the protest against NRC and CAA. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
         

Shiv Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray has not confirmed his presence at a protest against the CAA and NRC, said party on Saturday.

“There is no confirmation by Aaditya Thackeray to attend the event organized by CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad,” Shiv Sena’s communication wing tweeted.

“For any of his (Aaditya’s) schedules and event attendance, Shiv Sena’s official communication team should be contacted,” it said.

The statement comes after a picture of an invitation card claiming Aaditya Thackeray’s presence went viral on social media.

According to the invitation card, Aaditya will join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai.

tags
top news
IAF set to get 2 more warning systems, an acutely felt need after Balakot
IAF set to get 2 more warning systems, an acutely felt need after Balakot
‘US will hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans,’ says Trump
‘US will hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans,’ says Trump
PM Modi reviews ministries’ performance, third time in two weeks
PM Modi reviews ministries’ performance, third time in two weeks
RSS urges govt to focus on education, economy
RSS urges govt to focus on education, economy
50-yr-old man lodged in Assam detention centre dies
50-yr-old man lodged in Assam detention centre dies
Former Fox reporter claims Trump invited her to his office to ‘kiss’
Former Fox reporter claims Trump invited her to his office to ‘kiss’
Lecture on women portrayal in Mahabharata cancelled after groups oppose topic
Lecture on women portrayal in Mahabharata cancelled after groups oppose topic
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news