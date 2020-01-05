Is Aaditya Thackeray attending citizenship law protest? Shiv Sena responds

india

Shiv Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray has not confirmed his presence at a protest against the CAA and NRC, said party on Saturday.

“There is no confirmation by Aaditya Thackeray to attend the event organized by CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad,” Shiv Sena’s communication wing tweeted.

“For any of his (Aaditya’s) schedules and event attendance, Shiv Sena’s official communication team should be contacted,” it said.

The statement comes after a picture of an invitation card claiming Aaditya Thackeray’s presence went viral on social media.

According to the invitation card, Aaditya will join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai.