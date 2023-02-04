Home / India News / 'Is Chahatt 10-year-old…': Conman Sukesh says no interest in married women

'Is Chahatt 10-year-old…': Conman Sukesh says no interest in married women

Published on Feb 04, 2023 07:51 PM IST

Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar issued a statement and said he never proposed to actor Chahatt Khanna as he has no interest to date or to be with married women or women with children.

Chahatt Khanna is a con woman and an official gold digger, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar said in his latest statement.
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar on Saturday issued a statement condemning the claims made by actor Chahatt Khanna that she did not know she was in Tihar jail. "Was she a 10-year-old, in fact even a 10-year-old would know what a jail looks like," Sukesh said in his statement. Sukesh's latest statement comes in the context of Chahatt Khanna's recent interview in which she admitted that she visited Sukesh in jail but said she was trapped into vising him in Tihar. Sukesh said the claims made him laugh as he wondered how can anyone force a known actor to enter a jail which is 'Asia's most secured jail'. There are multiple agencies guarding the gates of the jail, Sukesh said asking why Chahatt did not report to the authorities.

Chahatt Khanna's name got linked to Sukesh, accused of over 200 crore extortion, after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. "I have no interest to date or be with women who are already married or have children, I am not desperate like these gold diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which meetings happened and advances were paid," Sukesh said dismissing Chahatt's claim that Sukesh proposed to her in Tihar.

On allegations of Chahatt that she was tricked by Sukesh's assistant Pinky to come to Tihar, Sukesh asked why a well-connected person like Chahatt believed in Pinky and travelled all the way to Delhi to meet Sukesh alone. "Everything she said is a big lie and she is an official gold digger and a con woman," Sukesh's statement read.

