‘Looks like a rash driver?': Netizens defend businessman arrested for death of IAS aspirants in Delhi

Citing an old clip of businessman Manuj Kathuria, netizens are questioning the description of Kathuria as a ‘mastikhor’ (mischievous/fun-loving) by Delhi Police, which is already facing widespread condemnation and was rebuked by the high court for arresting the businessman. Students stage a protest after three civil services aspirants died due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi, (Arvind Yadav/HT file)

Kathuria is among seven people arrested in connection with the death of three civil services aspirants, who lost their lives when the basement of their coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar, got inundated with floodwater following heavy rain on July 27. In a video, a Force Gurkha SUV, whose driver was identified as Kathuria, is seen passing through the waterlogged street; police claim that his ‘reckless’ driving triggered the flood water to break the gates of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building and eventually fill the basement.

In the old clip, which has since gone viral, Kathuria is seen talking about 'maintaining a speed that will make driver comfortable, the car comfortable, and people on the road comfortable.’

“Doesn't look like a rash driver at least going by this clip. But since (he) likes driving and uploads clips on social media of his car excursions, the public prosecutor said he was a ‘mastikhor’ who drove carelessly and dangerously. He is currently in 14 days judicial custody with bail denied,” journalist Rahul Roushan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the high court's strong words for the police, a Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas moved by five of the accused, including Kathuria.

Reacting to the dismissal of the bail plea, Shima Kathuria, the businessman's wife, said that the entire family was ‘very disappointed.’

“We are very disappointed that the bail application has been rejected. We were very hopeful that Manuj would come back home tonight but he will have to spend another night in jail without any fault. The high court Judge mentioned thrice about a passerby getting arrested. Sooner or later, we will get justice,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.