‘Is India merely a market to be plundered?’: Ramdev hits out at HUL over tea ad

Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, on Friday accused FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) of plundering Indian market, hitting out at the company over an advertisement of its branded tea “Red Label”.

“My direct question to MNCs [multinational companies] is that they should declare what are their contributions to India’s economic and cultural development?” Ramdev tweeted.

“Inki aukaat kya hai,” he asked on Twitter, questioning the MNCs’ stature. “What is the stature (aukaat) of these MNCs to be making unsavoury comments on India’s glorious cultural heritage? Is India, for them, merely a market to be plundered?” the yoga guru-turned-entrepreneur tweeted in Hindi.

One HUL advertisement has depicted a man abandoning his elderly father at the ‘Kumbh Mela’. After seeing a father caring for his young son, he realised his mistake and returned to him. The father was waiting for him with two cups of tea, saying that he was assured that his son would return.

The ad invited severe criticisms in the social media.

A spokesperson of HUL did not respond to HT’s query.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 07:28 IST