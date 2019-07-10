Is it a crime? asks BJP MLA caught on camera dancing, brandishing guns

After suspended Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Champion was seen in a video dancing to Bollywood tunes while brandishing guns in both his hands and his mouth, the lawmaker said he was being needlessly targeted by media.

Champion who is under suspension from his party for indiscipline was caught on camera dancing to Bollywood item songs while holding guns in both his hands and one in his mouth. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

“This is a conspiracy. They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I have been targeted by the press and they are putting false allegations,” Champion said.

“I’m not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone. What is my crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping a licensed gun a crime?” he further asked.

Champion was also found using abusive and foul language in the clip while shaking a leg on the song from the famous Bollywood movie ‘Karan Arjun.’ His supporters were also seen supporting him in the shameful act.

BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni condemned the act by Champion and said that he will hold discussion with Uttarakhand unit on the same.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 19:14 IST