'Is my liver made of iron': Bhagwant Mann on allegations of 'drinking day and night'

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in a television interview addressed the allegations of alcoholism and said that for the past 12 years, it has been alleged against him that he drinks the whole day and night. "Tell me something. Can a person be still alive if they have been drinking day and night for the last 12 years? They are not alive, no? So is my liver made of iron? When they (the opposition) have nothing to point out, they say I am always drinking. I wake up at 6am and ask for the first file. That's how I have already completed so much of work in the last 1.5 years that did not happen in the last 70 years," Bhagwant Mann said at Aap ki Aadalat show. Bhagwant Mann addressed the allegations of alcoholism at a television interview

In January 2019, Bhagwant Mann at a public rally vowed to quit drinking in the presence of his mother and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, the alcoholic tag did not ever leave him as last year the opposition claimed that Bhagwant Mann was so drunk in Germany that he was deboarded from the plane. He was too drunk to even walk, opposition leaders claimed alleging that the flight got delayed because of that. The AAP refuted the allegations.

There were other instances when Bhagwant Mann was alleged to be drunk in Parliament, at a funeral and gurdwara.

On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah called Bhagwant Mann Kejriwal's pilot and said while Punjab's law and order situation is deteriorating, Mann has been touring the country like Kejriwal's pilot.

