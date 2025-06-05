Is stock market closed or open tomorrow (June 6)? Check holiday list

As traders and investors prepare for the upcoming sessions, there is some uncertainty regarding whether the stock markets will observe a holiday on Friday in observance of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid). Overall there total of 14 holidays marked for this year, according to BSE and NSE(Representative image)

Is the stock market closed tomorrow?

According to the Stock market calendar holiday on the official websites of National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there is no holiday June 6, 2025. There is no holiday scheduled for the month of July for the stock market according to BSE and NSE.

Upcoming stock market holidays

15 August, 2025- Independence Day (Friday)

27 August, 2025- Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesdaay)

02 October, 2025- Mahatma Gandhi (Thursday) Jayanti/Dussehra

21 October, 2025- Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Tuesday)

22 October, 2025- Diwali Balipratipada (Wednesday)

05 November, 2025- Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Wednesday)

25 December, 2025- Christmas (Thursday)

Also read: Bank holiday: Are banks across India open or closed tomorrow, June 6?

Other than this, Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Overall there are a total of 14 holidays marked for this year. Before this, there was a scheduled stock market holiday on May 1 due to the celebration of Maharashtra Day.

Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 7, Saturday, marking it as a day of sacrifice and devotion to Allah. This day is a reminder of the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim who was asked by Allah to sacrifice his son as an act of devotion towards God. On this occasion banks across several states will remain closed on Saturday according to RBI.

The past stock market holidays included Maharashtra Day on 1 May, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 10, Id-ul-Fitr on March 31 and Holi on March 14, 2025.