‘Is this election?’: Arvind Kejriwal on BJP winning MCD standing committee poll

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its candidate Sunder Singh won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee.



BJP's Singh received 115 votes while Aam Aadmi Party candidate Nirmala Kumari did not receive any vote. The Congress and AAP had boycotted the election. With Singh's win, the BJP has 10 members in the panel while the ruling AAP has only eight. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

“According to rules only the mayor can convene a meeting of the MCD House but the lieutenant governor changed it and directed an additional commissioner of the civic body to do it,” Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly.

"Is this election?" he posed and accused the BJP of resorting to "hooliganism".

“As per the rule, a notice has to be sent to every councillor 72 hours before the meeting, but it was not followed,” PTI quoted the AAP convenor as saying.



The seat had fallen vacant after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi.



Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi in a press conference termed the election “unconstitutional” and declared that AAP councillors would not participate.



MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar on Thursday had issued an order for conducting the Standing Committee member election on September 27 at 1 pm.



The MCD order said that the election for the lone vacancy in the Standing Committee by the Corporation was scheduled for September 26 at 2:00 pm; whereas, the said election was not conducted and the meeting was adjourned to October 5 by the Mayor Shelly Oberoi.





‘Elections free and fair’: BJP's winning candidate



After his election win, BJP's Sunder Singh said,"I thank the top leadership for having faith in me...AAP also had filed their nomination but they might not have had trust in their own councillors, they thought it was better to run away from the election."



“They were given opportunities multiple times...everybody was given time of 1 pm today but they did not show up...the Presiding Officer conducted the election free and fair...I won,” Tanwar told ANI.



“ This is the win of democracy...AAP knew they would lose the floor test so they left battleground. AAP is good at lying...they can go to court but the court always pulls them up,” MCD House Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh told ANI.