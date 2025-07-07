Bank holiday: Are banks in India open or closed today, July 7?

Muharram, which began on Friday, June 27, is observed worldwide as a month of reflection and devotion. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, holds deep religious significance for both Shia and Sunni Muslims across India and the world. According to the official website of RBI, there is no bank holiday in India scheduled for today(Bloomberg/Representational Image)

However, uncertainty over whether Ashura falls on July 6 or July 7 this year has caused confusion, leading many to wonder if banks in India are closed today, July 7.

Are banks closed today

According to the official website of RBI, banks across India will remain open today, July 7 as no holiday is scheduled. Earlier a bank holiday was observed on July 5 on the account of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday.

Stock market holiday today?

Apart from banks, the Indian stock market (BSE & NSE) will be open today, Monday, July 7, 2025.

What is Ashura ?

Marking the tenth day of the month of Muharram, Ashura is commemorated as the day when Prophet Moses and the Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh’s tyranny. For Shia Muslims, this day is a reminder of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. On Ashura, a fast is observed as a way of showing gratitude to Allah.

Is Ashura on July 6 or July 7 ?

This year since the crescent moon was observed on June 26 and the Muharram began on June 27, the tenth day fell on July 6. So Ashura was observed on July 6.

Upcoming bank holidays

A total of seven bank holidays have been scheduled for the month of July by RBI. While two holidays have passed, the next bank holiday will fall on July 14 on the account of BeH Deinkhlam. Upcoming bank holidays include:

July 14, 2025- Beh Deinkhlam ( in Shillong)

July 16, 2025- Harela (in Dehradun)

July 17, 2025- Death anniversary of U Tirot Singh (in Shillong)

July, 19, 2025- Ker Puja (in Agartala)

July, 28, 2025- Drukpa Tse-zi ( in Gangtok)

Other than these days, banks are closed on every second and fourth Saturdays of the month