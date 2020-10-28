e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Is Twitter down? Users complain unable to access website

Is Twitter down? Users complain unable to access website

According to DownDetector, users started facing the issue at around 8pm and since then it has received over 2,600 complaints of the outage.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 21:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New delhi
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture.
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture.(Reuters)
         

Twitter, the microblogging site, faced an outage issue on Wednesday with users unable to access the website on Android and iOS apps. Besides India, the users in Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh faced the issue in creating new tweets and refreshing their newsfeed.

According to DownDetector, users started facing the issue at around 8 pm and since then it has received over 2,600 complaints of the outage. Most of the complaints have been received from desktop users, as per the site.

The cause of the outage is not known yet. There has been no reaction from Twitter yet on it as yet.

This is the second time, the website is down for users. On October 16, Twitter faced an outage issue to “some trouble” with its internal systems.

However, it ruled out any security breach behind the reason of outage.

In July, the social media networking site had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including US presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.

This month as well, the website was at the centre of headlines, mainly for its drastic steps taken regarding the US elections.

It even blocked posts from an adviser to President Donald Trump who downplayed the role of masks during the pandemic.

tags
top news
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
MI vs RCB Live: Siraj removes De Kock, MI lost first wicket
MI vs RCB Live: Siraj removes De Kock, MI lost first wicket
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Let it remain free country: SC after police summon woman over Facebook post
Let it remain free country: SC after police summon woman over Facebook post
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In