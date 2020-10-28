Is Twitter down? Users complain unable to access website

india

Twitter, the microblogging site, faced an outage issue on Wednesday with users unable to access the website on Android and iOS apps. Besides India, the users in Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh faced the issue in creating new tweets and refreshing their newsfeed.

According to DownDetector, users started facing the issue at around 8 pm and since then it has received over 2,600 complaints of the outage. Most of the complaints have been received from desktop users, as per the site.

The cause of the outage is not known yet. There has been no reaction from Twitter yet on it as yet.

This is the second time, the website is down for users. On October 16, Twitter faced an outage issue to “some trouble” with its internal systems.

However, it ruled out any security breach behind the reason of outage.

In July, the social media networking site had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including US presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.

This month as well, the website was at the centre of headlines, mainly for its drastic steps taken regarding the US elections.

It even blocked posts from an adviser to President Donald Trump who downplayed the role of masks during the pandemic.