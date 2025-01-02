Isha Ambani celebrates 25 years of Jamnagar refinery with employees, families

Marking 25 years of the Jamnagar Refinery, Isha Ambani-Piramal, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, delivered a heartfelt address to employees and their families gathered to celebrate the milestone. Isha Ambani-Piramal, delivered a heartfelt address to employees and their families gathered to celebrate the milestone(ANI)

The event commemorated the journey of one of the world's largest and most complex refineries, a project envisioned by Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani and brought to life by Mukesh Ambani's steadfast leadership.

Speaking to the audience, Isha Ambani-Piramal shared her personal connection to the refinery and its legacy. "Today as we celebrate 25 years of Jamnagar. I feel my grandfather's presence and miss him dearly. This was his cherished dream, a vision that lived in his heart. He would have been so proud to see what Jam Nagar has become today," she said, evoking nostalgia and pride.

Also read: Nita Ambani calls Jamnagar ‘our happy place’ in heartfelt speech at Reliance Family Day

Reflecting on her father, Mukesh Ambani, she highlighted his unwavering dedication to fulfilling his father's dream. "I've witnessed my father's absolute dedication to making his father's dream a reality. This is my father Shri Mukeshbhai Ambani, a man of vision, a man of resilience and a man of determination for whom there is no greater duty than reliance, for whom nothing is greater than his own father's dreams, and for whom values are the compass, guiding every decision, every effort and every triumph," she remarked, expressing admiration for his leadership and personal ethos.

She added, "You are our inspiration not just as a businessman, but as a son, a father and a human being. Jamnagar and you have shown us that nothing is impossible when we come together with unity, passion and purpose. Jamnagar is paradise and we are so lucky to call it our home."

Isha also spoke fondly of the transformation of Jamnagar, calling it a "paradise." Recollecting memories from her childhood, she shared, "I still remember coming here with my mother when she started making this township standing on barren land and watching her work tirelessly to turn it into a green, lush and beautiful township."

Also read: 5k students selected for Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2024- 25

The Jamnagar Refinery, which began operations in 1999, stands as a testament to Reliance Industries' ability to dream big and execute even bigger.

Over the years, it has become a symbol of India's industrial prowess and innovation, significantly contributing to the country's energy security and economic growth.