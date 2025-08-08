‘ISI could’ve created trouble in NE if peace pact not signed with Tripura groups’

AGARTALA: Founder of TIPRA Motha party Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Friday said that Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) could have used Tripura’s two militant groups after the Sheikh Hasina government fell in Bangladesh if the two groups hadn’t signed a peace deal with the government last year. The agreement with the two militant groups was signed in Delhi on September 4 last year in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (PIB)

“It’s been a year since the peace deal was signed by ATTF (All Tripura Tiger Force) and NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura) and Govt of India . It’s also been a year since our well wishers (Sheikh Hasina) lost power in Bangladesh to an anti-India sentiment, can we imagine what could have happened if this accord was not signed before her government was ousted , ISI could have used them to create further trouble in the region,” Debbarma wrote on his Facebook page.

“I am hopeful that our request for release of funds for the rehabilitation as committed by GOI will be released . Only if Tripura is violence and insurgency free a new tomorrow can emerge for all of us”, he added.

The agreement with the two militant groups was signed in Delhi on September 4 last year in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. In line with the agreement, the Union cabinet on Friday sanctioned a ₹250 crore package for the development of tribals of Tripura.

In a post on X, Saha said the move would improve the socio-economic condition of marginalised people, boost employment scopes and encourage tourists from other parts of the country to travel to the state.