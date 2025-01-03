Menu Explore
ISKCON Kolkata holds daily prayers for safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

PTI |
Jan 03, 2025 03:43 PM IST

ISKCON Kolkata continues daily prayers for the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, facing violence since Sheikh Hasina's government fell

ISKCON Kolkata on Friday said its followers will continue holding prayers till normalcy returns in Bangladesh, where Hindus and other religious minorities have been facing atrocities since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

ISKCON Kolkata announced on Friday that its adherents will keep praying until things in Bangladesh, where Hindus and other religious minorities have been subjected to horrors, return to normal. (AFP/representative)
ISKCON Kolkata announced on Friday that its adherents will keep praying until things in Bangladesh, where Hindus and other religious minorities have been subjected to horrors, return to normal. (AFP/representative)

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Kolkata, has been holding daily prayers at its Albert Road centre here for over a month for the safety and security of religious minorities in Bangladesh, and the release of jailed Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and other monks in the neighbouring country.

"We will continue with our daily prayers for the minorities in Bangladesh till normalcy returns there," ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das said.

Also read: Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das denied bail by Bangladeshi court in Chattogram

"Devotees are very anxious as to what the future holds for the minorities in Bangladesh," he told PTI.

He said the devotees were, however, hopeful that Chinmoy Krishna Das will get justice before the high court in Bangladesh, challenging a Chittagong court order denying bail to him.

The Chittagong court had on Thursday denied bail to Das, a former ISKCON leader, in a sedition case.

Das was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25.

Also read: Bangladesh: Advocate Ramen Roy defending Chinmoy Das ‘brutally attacked, in ICU’, says ISKCON

There have been a series of attacks on Hindu community members and their places of worship since the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power, after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 following student-led protests.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
