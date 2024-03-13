 Israel embassy joins ‘what’s wrong with India' trend but with this twist | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Israel embassy joins ‘what’s wrong with India' trend but with this twist

Israel embassy joins ‘what’s wrong with India' trend but with this twist

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 07:10 PM IST

The 57-second-long video was posted by the embassy of Israel on social media platform X.

The Israel embassy in India on Wednesday joined the viral trend 'What's wrong with India', with the diplomats 'spilling chai' on the trend in a video that ends with an unexpected twist. In a post on social media platform X, the Israel embassy wrote, “WHAT'S WRONG WITH INDIA? Listen to our diplomats spill the chai on #WhatsWrongWithIndia. Brace yourself for the unexpected twist at the end…”

In a post on social media platform X, the Israel embassy wrote, “WHAT'S WRONG WITH INDIA? Listen to our diplomats spill the chai... "(X/Israel in India)
The 57-second-long video begins with a person asking the Israeli ambassador, "Ambassador, what's wrong with India?" To this, he responds saying, “You soft-landed on the Moon. We crashed.”

The same question is then posed to other diplomats, who respond with "Too many beautiful places to visit", "Too many desserts, I love to live here", "Too many good songs to listen to", “Many delicious food items” and “so many amazing Bollywood movies, I don't know how to finish them all” as answers to the question.

In the end, there's a twist. When asked the same question the last diplomat responds, "Rakhi Sawant!" He then looks at two photographs of the model actor pinned on his desk and says, "Why did you choose that deal? I am right here".

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Hahaha, our country India's best friend Israel has also supported our stand on how X app's algorithm is biased towards India.” Meanwhile, another commented, “This gesture from Israel 🇮🇱 taking stand with India against the collective racism directed towards India on X is heartwarming. Damn .. Whose cutting onions near me?”

The emergence of the #WhatsWrongWithIndia trend on X stemmed from a string of stereotypical tweets portraying India negatively following the gang-rape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand. In response, Indian X users contributed by highlighting positive aspects of India, alongside instances of misconduct from other countries, using the same hashtag.

The trend gained significant momentum when the government participated in it on Tuesday and posted about the significant accomplishments of the nation.

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
