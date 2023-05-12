Israeli official's ‘not my intention’ tweet after cows image draws flak

Israeli foreign ministry official Lior Haiat on Friday issued an apology over his tweet in which he shared a picture of cows from his India trip and said he has “nothing but the utmost respect for India and its beautiful culture". The spokesperson's tweet on Thursday drew eyeballs because of the last image of cows on Indian streets as some Twitter users were irked and asked the logic behind sharing the photograph. Image shared by Israeli foreign ministry official Lior Haiat.(Twitter)

“I’ve been reading all of your comments and want to thank my friends in India for your warm welcome,” Haiat wrote.

“I also received feedback regarding the photo of the cows and want to apologize if anyone's feelings got hurt. It was not my intention. I have nothing but the utmost respect for India and its beautiful culture,” he added.

Haiat's tweet on Thursday had gone viral with nearly 6 lakh views and 6,500 ‘likes’ at the time of writing the report. “Back from an unforgettable & important visit to India,” he wrote in the tweet.

“The Strategic partnership between Israel & India is stronger than ever. Looking forward to visiting this amazing country soon!” he added.

In the first image, Lior Haiat can be seen with Israel's foreign minister Eli Cohen and Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar. In the second he was captured in front of India Gate. The third showed him receiving a memento while the last displayed three cows under a flyover.

Indian Twitter users had welcomed Haiat in the comment section while some pointed out the message being perceived by the cows' image.

“Last picture!! Is he trolling India??” wrote one.

“I don't get it! Was there really a need to post pictures of those bulls?” said a user.

"Welcome to India but whats the purpose of sharing photos of cows ??

Is that sarcasm ?!!" commented another.