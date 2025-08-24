ISRO conducts first air drop test ahead of December Gaganyaan mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for the parachute-based deceleration system of the Gaganyaan mission. ISRO successfully conducts its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) of the parachute-based deceleration system for the Gaganyaan mission.(X/@ISRO)

The test marks a critical milestone in validating safety mechanisms to ensure the secure return of astronauts to Earth.

Accordinto to ISRO, the demonstration was carried out in coordination with the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard.

In a post on ‘X', the space agency said, “ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end to end demonstration of parachute based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard."

Gaganyaan test flight set for December

ISRO chairman V Narayanan confirmed that India’s first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, G1, will conduct its test flight in December with the half-humanoid robot Vyommitra on board, reported News On Air.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Narayanan said Gaganyaan is progressing well, as 80 per cent of tests, or around seven thousand 700 tests, have been conducted so far. He added that the remaining two thousand 300 tests are expected to be completed by March next year.

Earlier, union minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that the development and ground testing of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, has been successfully completed, reported news agency ANI.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Singh stated, "Orbital Module: The Propulsion systems for Crew Module and Service Module have been developed and tested. ECLSS engineering model realised. Crew Escape System (CES): 5 types of motors developed and static tested. Infrastructure established: Orbital Module Preparation Facility, Gaganyaan Control Centre, Gaganyaan Control facility, Crew training facility, Second Launch pad modifications."

"Precursor Missions: A Test Vehicle developed for validating CES and flight tested in TV-D1. Activities are in progress for TV-D2 and IADT-01. Flight Operations and Communication Network: Ground network configuration finalised. IDRSS-1 feeder stations and terrestrial links established. Crew Recovery Operations: Recovery assets finalised. Recovery Plan worked out. First Uncrewed Mission (G1): C32-G stage and CES motors realised. HS200 Motors and CES Fore end up to Crew Module Jettisoning Motor stacked. Crew Module and Service module structure realised. Crew Module Phase-1 checks completed," he added.

Future missions

Gaganyaan-1 will feature a human-robot mission, with Vyommitra travelling to space. India plans its first crewed Gaganyaan flight in 2027, followed by Chandrayaan-4 in 2028, a Venus mission, and the proposed Bharat Antariksh Station by 2035, said Jitendra Singh.

India is also targeting to place an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040, he added.